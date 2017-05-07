Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Pop Culture
Celebrity
Pop Culture

Hotel Heir Conrad Hilton Arrested for Alleged Car Theft

by Associated Press

advertisement

LOS ANGELES — Paris Hilton's younger brother, Conrad Hilton, has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a car and violating an ex-girlfriend's restraining order.

Police say the 23-year-old Hilton Hotel heir was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday at a home in the Hollywood Hills.

Court Appearance And Sentencing For Conrad Hilton - Los Angeles, CA
Conrad Hilton attends a sentencing hearing in a 2014 flight disturbance on June 16, 2015 in Los Angeles. David Buchan / Getty Images

He allegedly was in a Bentley owned by his ex-girlfriend's father.

Hilton was booked for grand theft auto and violating a restraining order and jailed on $60,000 bail.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had obtained a lawyer.

Hilton has had a series of run-ins with the law. He was arrested two years ago inside his ex-girlfriend's home.

He also received probation for threatening British Airways flight attendants. Last year, he spent two months in jail for violating that probation by using cocaine and other drugs.

Topic Celebrity
First Published
Next Story Princess Charlotte's Second Birthday Marked With New Royal Photo
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement