Jonathan Demme, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Director, Dead at 73

NEW YORK — Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," and whose Talking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has died. He was 73.

Demme's publicist, Annalee Paulo, said Demme died Wednesday morning in his New York apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanna, and three children. Demme died from complications from esophageal cancer, she confirmed to NBC News.

Jonathan Demme during The Times BFI London Film Festival in 2004. Nick Wall / WireImage file

Demme broke into moviemaking under the B-movie master Roger Corman in the early 1970s. His eclectic, prodigious body of films included 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs," for which he won the best director Oscar. Other credits include "Something Wild," ''Rachel Getting Married" and the Spalding Grey documentary "Swimming to Cambodia."

He last year released his latest concert film, "Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids."

Stars around Hollywood reacted to the death of the filmmaker:

Jonathan Demme was a great artist, humanitarian, activist & a warm encouraging colleague. I've known very few like him. He will be missed https://t.co/wQv5QRqHoN — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 26, 2017

Deeply sad to hear my friend, neighbor, and colleague Jonathan Demme has passed on. He was one of the real good guys. I miss you, buddy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 26, 2017

Sad to hear that Jonathan Demme has passed. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme was a gifted and versatile filmmaker. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme was a singular director who made vitally human films. His SOMETHING WILD is a seminal movie for me. So sad he's gone. — Pat Healy (@Pat_Healy) April 26, 2017

Oh no. Jonathan Demme. One of our great filmmakers one of the most beautiful souls on the planet. Another magical irreplaceable friend gone. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) April 26, 2017