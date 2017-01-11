French police have released reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's chauffeur and two others who were arrested in connection with the armed robbery at the Paris luxury apartment where she was staying in October, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.

The driver was arrested along with 16 others on Monday in connection with the Oct. 2 apartment heist, officials said Monday. Fourteen men and three women were arrested across five cities in France, officials said.

The spokesperson for the Paris prosecutor's office told NBC News on Wednesday that two men, including the chauffeur, and one woman were released from custody.

Kardashian West's driver during her visit to Paris was suspected of being an insider in her entourage that tipped off robbers to the celebrity's whereabouts. The driver was the first to be released by police during the investigation, the spokesperson said.

During the incident, masked men robbed Kardashian West at gunpoint of millions of dollars worth of jewelry while she was in an apartment at the popular Hôtel de Pourtalès in Paris.

The other 14 suspects remain in custody, the spokesperson said, and can be held for up to 96 hours from the time of their arrest before being either charged or released.