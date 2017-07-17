LOS ANGELES — Martin Landau, the Oscar-winning actor and star of the "Mission: Impossible" TV series, has died, according to his publicist.

Dick Guttman said Landau died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center. He had just celebrated his 89th birthday.

Actor Martin Landau smiles as he arrives at an Oscar party in West Hollywood, California in this February 26, 2012 file photo. Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Landau was the crafty master of disguise for the TV version of "Mission: Impossible," then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994's "Ed Wood."

He appeared in dozens of feature films, including Woody Allen's "Crimes and Misdemeanors" and Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest."

Landau also gained some measure of fame among "Star Trek" fans for a role he didn't play, pointy-eared starship Enterprise science officer, Mr. Spock.

"Star Trek" creator Gene Rodenberry had offered him the role, but Landau turned it down.