Professor X wants to bring his fight for justice and equality to the White House.

British actor Sir Patrick Stewart says he's applying to become an American citizen so that he can oppose President Trump and his policies. Stewart opened up about his decision to apply for citizenship in the wake of the 2016 election on ABC's The View Thursday.

"Maybe it's the only good thing as a result of this election, I am now applying for citizenship," Stewart said. "Because I want to be an American too because all of my friends in Washington said 'There's one thing you can do, fight, fight oppose, oppose! But I can't do it because I'm not a citizen."

.@SirPatStew on why he's becoming a U.S. citizen under Trump: "All of my friends ... said 'there is one thing you can do: fight, fight!" pic.twitter.com/kk5Eq8Y7wk — The View (@TheView) March 2, 2017

Stewart is probably best known for his playing Star Trek's Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise. Stewart acknowledged that the UK has its own problems with the 'Brexit' pullout from the European Union, but encouraged others to speak up and stay politically active.

"The first night we were in Washington, I had the worst night sleep for years and years," Stewart said. He later tweeted that his restless night was due to his proximity to the White House.

Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection? — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) February 10, 2017

Stewart had stopped by The View to promote the latest installment in the X-men movie series, "Logan," which hits theaters Friday.