Celebrities and public figures are rushing to Twitter to wish Carrie Fisher a speedy recovery after she went into full cardiac arrest while aboard a plane on Friday.
The "Star Wars" actress is now in stable condition after suffering a massive heart attack while in transit from London to Los Angeles. L.A. County Fire Department paramedics performed CPR on Fisher upon landing and rushed her to a local hospital.
Related: Carrie Fisher in Intensive Care After Heart Attack
Harrison Ford released a statement to express his concern for Fisher and wish her well. "I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends," he wrote.
William Shatner tweeted a photo with Fisher and wrote, "All I want for Christmas..."
Many of her "Star Wars" costars took to social media to send well wishes."Sending all our love" to Fisher, Mark Hamill tweeted.
Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" franchise, wrote on Twitter, "Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now."
Many sent Fisher words of comfort and encouragement, including "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo, who wrote "May the force be with you @carrieffisher."
Others expressed dismay at the turn of events, even blaming 2016 for the incident. Patton Oswalt tweeted: "GODDAMIT 2016 ENOUGH ALREADY."
Comedian Billy Eichner wrote: "We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Do you hear me? We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Love you @carrieffisher."
Read more reactions below: