LOS ANGELES — John Heard, best known as Peter McAllister in the "Home Alone" movies and who appeared in a wide range of TV and film roles, has died at 72.

He was found dead in a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was reportedly recovering after undergoing back surgery. The Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office confirmed his death.

Actor John Heard poses for a portrait at the Getty Images Portrait Studio during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20, 2006, in Park City, Utah. Mark Mainz / Getty Images

He also appeared in "Cat People," "After Hours," "Big," "Beaches," "Gladiator," and on TV in "Miami Vice" and "The Sopranos," for which he won an Emmy nomination.

Born in Washington, D.C., Heard started out acting off-Broadway. His first major role came in the romantic comedy "Chilly Scenes of Winter" in 1979.

His memorable roles in the 1980s included starring in "Cutter's Way," playing Nastassja Kinski's lover in the 1983 remake of "Cat People," and starring alongside "Home Alone" actor Daniel Stern in 1984's "C.H.U.D." In Martin Scorsese's "After Hours," he played the bartender Tom Schorr. His other films during that period included "The Trip to Bountiful," "Heaven Help Us" and "The Milagro Beanfield War."

In 1988, he starred as Elizabeth Perkins' jilted boyfriend in "Big" and co-starred with Bette Midler in "Beaches."

Actors and Hollywood writers shared their memories of Heard on social media:

RIP John Heard. A wonderful actor, and very sweet man. My thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/AQXjD3kqrH — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) July 22, 2017

John Heard was brilliant in one of my favorite films of all time, CHILLY SCENES OF WINTER. Always hoped I'd work with him someday. RIPJohn. pic.twitter.com/Wlo1QHQrzv — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) July 22, 2017

His other roles included "Gladiator," "Awakenings," "Radio Flyer," and "The Pelican Brief," in which he played an FBI agent.

Heard was married to actress Margot Kidder and had a son from a relationship with actress Melissa Leo. He is also survived by a son and a daughter from a later marriage.