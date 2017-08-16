Daniel Craig Confirms He Will Return as James Bond

LOS ANGELES — Daniel Craig has made it official: He'll be returning for another movie as James Bond.

Craig confirmed the news, which had been widely expected, during his appearance on Tuesday's edition of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

Colbert pressed Craig about his previous statement indicating that he had no intention of returning to the role. Craig said he gave that interview two days after "Spectre" finished shooting, when he was still exhausted.

"Instead of saying something with style and grace, I said something really stupid," he said.

Craig also said the next Bond pic would be his last.

"I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can't wait," he said.

The British actor has been cagey about his return, even saying in a radio interview earlier Tuesday that nothing was confirmed.

"White Boy Rick" director Yann Demange is the front-runner to direct Bond 25, which is dated for Nov. 8, 2019.