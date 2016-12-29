Debbie Reynolds, Actress and Mother of Carrie Fisher, Dies at 84

Play Facebook

Actress and singer Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday, one day after the death of her daughter, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher, her son said.

"She's gone to be with Carrie," Todd Fisher said. "She loved taking care of her and now she's gone to be with her."

In this January 25, 2015 file photo, ctresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Reynolds' death at 84 comes after she was rushed to a hospital from a Beverly Hills home at around 1 p.m., law enforcement officials said.

Reynolds, 84, catapulted to fame after her first leading role in 1952 at age 19, playing Kathy Selden in "Singin' in the Rain," starring alongside veterans Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor.

Born April 1, 1932, Reynolds appeared in beauty pageants before making her debut her film debut in 1950 in the musical "The Daughter of Rosie O'Grady."

The actress starred in the "The Debbie Reynolds Show," a short-lived sitcom on NBC during the late 1960s.

Reynolds then turned her attention to the stage, performing on Broadway and in Las Vegas over the next 20 years.

She continued to appear in films throughout the 1990s. In all, the actress appeared in dozens of films, television shows and stage productions and has been nominated for multiple Golden Globes and Academy and Emmy Awards.

In this April 19, 1955, file photo, singer Eddie Fisher and his fiancee, actress Debbie Reynolds, look at each other at Idlewild Airport in New York. AP

Reynolds' career spanned nearly seven decades, and she has appeared in some of the most iconic films of the 20th century.

She was the first wife of pop star Eddie Fisher in 1955, who later divorced her to marry her best friend Elizabeth Taylor. Reynolds and Fisher had two children together, Carrie and Todd.

Reynolds married shoe Mogul Harry Karlin in 1960, before getting divorced in 1973. her third marriage was to real estate developer Richard Hamlett in 1985. The two divorced in 1996.

"I don't choose well. I don't blame anybody but myself, but I just seem to have very poor taste in men," she recalled in an interview.

Debbie Reynolds, Robert Preston in "How The West Was Won." Moviestore / /REX/Shutterstock

Actor William Shatner, television show host Ellen DeGeneres, and Anna Kendrick were among the celebrities who paid tribute to Reynolds' legacy.

"Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone," Shatner said in a tweet. "I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016."

Actor and filmmaker Albert Brooks called Reynolds "a legend and my movie mom." Kendrick called her an "American treasure."

Reynolds' death comes one day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, stunned the world following the "Star Wars" actress' heart attack during a flight over the weekend. Fisher was 60 years old.

Carrie Fisher often spoke of the ups and downs in her relationship with her mother and growing up in the shadow of famous parents.

In 2012, Fisher told the TODAY Show the relationship between the two was "certainly not ... typical."

"But now I have officially turned into my mother. In our family, to turn into one another we do night club acts," she said, in reference to her one-woman show "Wishful Drinking."

The two appeared side-by-side in a 2016 documentary called "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds." The documentary premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival and was set to air on HBO in March 2017.

Reynolds on Tuesday thanked those who "embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter" in a post on Facebook following Fisher's death, adding, "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."