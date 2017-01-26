Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed See the Complete List of 2017 Oscar Nominees 12:38 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/861468227707" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

One of Iran's more outspoken movie stars is giving up her seat at this year's Academy Awards as a "protest" against President Donald Trump.

Taraneh Alidoosti, whose drama "The Salesman" is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, announced on social media Thursday that she's skipping the Oscars next month because "Trump's visa ban for Iranians and others is a racist move and unacceptable."

Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not,I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest pic.twitter.com/CW3EF6mupo — Taraneh Alidoosti (@t_alidoosti) January 26, 2017

Alidoosti was responding to reports that Trump plans to temporarily bar visas for refugees and others from certain African and Middle Eastern countries as a precaution against terrorism.

Related: Iranian Voices Slam Donald Trump's Reported Visa Ban as 'Shameful'

A draft executive order obtained by media outlets say the countries under the ban — including Iran, Syria, Iraq, Libya and Somalia — all have majority Muslim populations. Trump on the campaign trail also proposed an outright ban on any Muslims entering the United States, although such a move has not been announced since he took office last Friday.

Actress Taraneh Alidoosti during a photo call for the film 'The Salesman' at the 69th international Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2016. Joel Ryan / AP

Reuters reported that the visa-related ban, which could be announced this week, wouldn't affect cases involving religious minorities escaping persecution.

Civil liberties groups such as the ACLU have blasted Trump's immigration-related executive orders appearing to clamp down on the number of undocumented people in the United States.

Trump said Thursday at a GOP retreat in Philadelphia that one of his goals as president is fighting "radical Islamic terrorism."

Alidoosti, 33, is one of a growing number of Iranians or Iranian-Americans who are speaking out about Trump's reported visa prohibition.

Related: Five Things to Know About 89th Academy Awards Contenders

The National Iranian American Council said in a statement this week that Trump is "making good on the most shameful and discriminatory promises he made on the campaign trail."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Alidoosti was invited to attend the Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 26, but directors of nominated foreign language films are typically given invitations.

Alidoosti courted controversy last year after she was seen with a "woman power" tattoo on her arm — having ink is frowned upon by hard-liners in her country — and defended herself as a proud feminist.

She tweeted at the time that "feminism doesn't mean antiman or antifamily. Feminism means that each human aside from his or her gender has the right to an individuality and according to that, to choose the life that she or he wants."

Alidoosti plays one of the two leads in the Farsi-language "The Salesman," a revenge-gone-wrong movie directed by Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi and screened at the Cannes Film Festival last May.