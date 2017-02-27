Oscars Screwup Give’s ‘Moonlight’s’ Best Picture Award to ‘La La Land’

Play Facebook

"It's very unfortunate." That's all host Jimmy Kimmel could say after the Academy Award for best motion picture was initially given to "La La Land" — even though "Moonlight" was the winner.

Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as 'La La Land.' Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Warren Beatty, who presented the final award of the evening with Faye Dunaway, his co-starr in "Bonnie and Clyde," paused for several seconds as he looked at the card bearing the name of the winning movie. He handed the card to Dunaway, who called out "La La Land."

But a minute or two into the "La La Land" cast's and crew's celebration, producer Jordan Horowitz stepped to the microphone, asked for quiet and said the real winner was "Moonlight."

"This is not a joke," Horowitz said as the cast and crew of "La La Land" left the stage to be replaced by their counterparts from "Moonlight."

After several minutes of shock and confusion, Beatty returned to the microphone with an explanation: He and Dunaway apparently had been given the envelope for best lead actress by mistake. It read, "Emma Stone, La La Land," he said.

"I wasn't trying to be funny," Beatty said.

The flub was reminiscent of Steve Harvey's mistake when he announced the wrong winner of the Miss Universe pageant in December 2015 — as the pageant was quick to remind everyone.

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

Kimmel joked: "I knew I would screw this show up. I really did."

One of the craziest whoa moments in the history of live event television #Oscars #Moonlight pic.twitter.com/ybxEAQe1UD — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 27, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.