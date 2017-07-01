A vocal injury has sidelined Adele from the final two dates of her world tour — potentially her last one ever — telling fans in a statement late Friday that "to say I'm heart broken would be a complete understatement."

"I'm already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice," the 29-year-old British songstress wrote on her social media accounts.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Adele forced to cancel last two concerts over damaged vocal chords 0:38 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/981291587850" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

After 121 performances in support of her massively popular 2015 album, "25," Adele was set to finish the tour with two more shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

The performances scheduled this weekend — dubbed by her as "The Finale" — would have capped off the two other nights this week in which she sang to over 100,000 fans per night, according to British industry trade Music Week. The tour started in February 2016 and spanned Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Some fans were particularly disappointed because the 15-time Grammy winner has suggested repeatedly that this may be her final tour.

Finished a quick poster for the @Adele meet-up at Wembley tonight. Not much to look at but full of ️️️ #WeLoveYouAdele pic.twitter.com/w29RxH9IaY — Pat (@Patmauthe) July 1, 2017

when you've been waiting to see #Adele since October and the day finally comes and it gets cancelled. pic.twitter.com/1M9MWZAHJn — Jenny (@jenny_khani) July 1, 2017

But the "Hello" singer confessed on social media that she was so desperate to perform this weekend that she considered miming in front of the audience.

"I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there," she wrote. "I’m sorry."

Adele also admitted that she has been struggling vocally during recent performances.

"I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn’t open up at all today and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords," she wrote. "And on medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend."

Adele performs at Wembley Stadium on June 28, 2017 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

She added that refunds will be available if she cannot reschedule the performances.

In March, Adele told the New Zealand Herald that she wasn't good at touring and only hit the road so extensively because of her fans.

According to Vanity Fair, in handwritten notes that attendees of her earlier two London shows received, she wrote: "And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

The Guardian reported that she suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage before and had to cancel shows in 2011 for surgery.

During this tour, Adele scrapped a date in Phoenix because of an illness, but it was rescheduled.