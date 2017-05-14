Singer Barry Manilow has cancelled two concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago due to sprained vocal chords, according to a statement posted on his Facebook Page.

The "Can't Smile Without You" singer, 73, was due to play at The Forum in Los Angeles and Allstate Arena in Chicago this week but was forced to cancel both shows "on doctor's orders."

The statement confirmed that the concerts would be rescheduled and that tickets issued for the original dates would be honored.

"We're terribly sorry for any inconvenience" the statement read, "but we look forward to seeing you very soon!"

Barry Manilow wins the BMI Icon Award at the Annual BMI Pop Awards last week in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The statement made no reference to shows in New York and Connecticut where Manilow is due to play later this week.

Manilow, who was born in New York, is currently on an international tour to promote his latest album "This is my town: Songs of New York."

In April the star spoke publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.

Manilow told People magazine and "Entertainment Tonight" about his previously secret, almost 40-year romance with husband and manager Garry Kief.