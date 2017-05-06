Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Hospitalized After Stroke

Country music legend Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke in her Tennessee home Thursday night, a statement on her website said.

Lynn, 85, was taken to a Nashville hospital from her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, where she is "currently under medical care and is responsive and is expected to make a full recovery."

Doctors have recommended that "The First Lady of Country Music" stay off the road while she is on the mend, which means the 26 shows she had scheduled across the country between May and November will be postponed for the foreseeable future. Fans were told to check her website for ticket information updates.

Loretta Lynn performs "Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven" on TODAY on March 4, 2016 in New York. File Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Lynn celebrated her 85th birthday with two sold-out shows at the celebrated Ryman Auditorium in Nashville last month and has a forthcoming album planned for release in August titled "Wouldn't It Be Great."

After joining the country music scene in the 1960s, Lynn rose to national prominence with songs like "Fist City" and "Coal Miner's Daughter," the latter song becoming a nickname for the Country Music Hall of Famer.

A poor coal miner's daughter herself who grew up in rural Kentucky, Lynn went on to release more than 70 albums, tour the world and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. Lynn was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

Country music singers and institutions sent their best wishes via social media.

Getting ready to go onstage in Knoxville. All my love and prayers are with @LorettaLynn tonight. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) May 5, 2017