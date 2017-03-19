A Giant for the Ages’: Musicians and Fans Pay Tribute to Chuck Berry

Musicians, celebrities and music fans reacted with sadness Saturday after the death of "father of rock 'n' roll" Chuck Berry on Saturday.

The Twitter account run by the estate of John Lennon recalled the words he used to introduce Berry on a television show in 1972 "If you had tried to try and give rock 'n' roll another name, you might call it 'Chuck Berry.'"

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr was among those who paid tribute Saturday. Bruce Springsteen called Berry "rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived."

At a bronze statue of Berry at University City near St. Louis, a crowd was already gathered to watch a band performance.

This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages.



-Bruce Springsteen — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

"He meant a whole lot … I remember my parents played Nadine and Johnny B. Goode," Denise Kirby told NBC affiliate KSDK in St. Louis. "I was younger and I just remember the Nadine, the hook, and him doing the duck walk," she said with a laugh.

Others left flowers at the statute. "If Elvis was the king, Chuck built the kingdom," another person who paid tribute said.

St. Charles County, Missouri, police were called to Berry's home for a medical emergency at around 12:40 p.m. local time and Berry could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m., police said. He was 90.

In this Sept. 2, 1995 photo, Bruce Springsteen and Chuck Berry are seen performing "Johnny B. Goode" to open The Concert for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at Cleveland Stadium. STRINGER / Reuters

The band Huey Lewis & The News on Twitter called Berry "Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll," and said "His music and his influence will last forever."

The Roots drummer Questlove expressed his condolences and said "Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him." Lenny Kravitz said on Twitter: "Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said in a statement that Berry "created the rock sound."

"Chuck Berry is rock and roll. The undisputed original poet laureate, he influenced every rock and roll artist after him and every guitarist that ever plugged in," hall of fame President and CEO Greg Harris said in a statement.

Teddy Kogos of Vintage Vinyl changes the marquis at the famed record store on the Delmar Loop in St. Louis to mark the death of music legend Chuck Berry on March 18, 2017. David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

"Today, we celebrate his poetry, his artistry and his massive contributions to 20th century culture," Harris said. It's fitting that he was the first person inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Rock and roll as we know it would not exist without him. Hail Hail, Rock and Roll. Hail Hail, Chuck Berry."

Berry was inducted in 1986. At the time, the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards joked while introducing Berry "it's very difficult for me to talk about Chuck Berry because I lifted every lick he ever played."

The Rolling Stones were among those who hailed Berry as a pioneer Saturday.

President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton said in a statement that "Hillary and I loved Chuck Berry for as long as we can remember." Berry played at both of President Clinton's inaugurations.

"The man was inseparable from his music — both were utterly original and distinctly American. He made our feet move and our hearts more joyful. And along the way he changed our country and the history of popular music," the Clintons said in the statement.

