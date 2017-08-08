Glen Campbell, the country crooner and guitarist best known for hits like "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" and "Rhinestone Cowboy," has died. He was 81.

The singer, a mainstay on radio stations across the 1960s and 1970s, had suffered from Alzheimer's disease in recent years.

Glen Campbell is photographed at his home in Malibu, California on Aug. 4, 2008. Phil McCarten / Reuters file

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather," Campbell's family said in a statement posted on his website.

Campbell's hits include "Gentle on My Mind," ''Wichita Lineman," ''Galveston," and his signature track, "Rhinestone Cowboy," which soared through the Billboard charts in 1975.

