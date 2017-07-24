Linkin Park Release Emotional Statement About Chester Bennington’s Death

LOS ANGELES — On Monday morning, Linkin Park issued a heartfelt tribute to their singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide on Thursday. The statement follows in full:

"Dear Chester,

"Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.

"You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. [Bennington's wife] Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.

"Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled -- a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.

"Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don't know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much.

"Until we see you again, LP"

Over the weekend, the group set up a special website where fans can post their own tributes.

On Friday, the band canceled all dates on its North American tour, which was scheduled to run from Thursday through Oct. 22, including two "Blinkin Park" co-headlining dates with Blink-182 at New York's Citi Field and Hersheypark in Pennsylvania.

Blink cancelled its appearances not long after Linkin Park's announcement, writing in social media posts: "Blink-182 is wrecked by the loss of our friend and amazing musician Chester Bennington. We could never imagine playing blinkin park without his incredible talent and voice. It just would not be possible. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, bandmates, friends and fans. Refunds will be available at the place of purchase."

On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed additional details about Bennington's death. The 41-year-old singer's body was found on Thursday at his home in a suburb of Los Angeles. A bottle of alcohol was also found in the room, though it was not near his body, Ed Winter, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told Variety. Investigators did not find a note in the room. An autopsy is pending.

Bennington had struggled with depression and substance abuse throughout his life. He also appeared to be deeply impacted by the loss of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who died in May and was good friends with Bennington. The Linkin Park frontman died on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.