Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Pop Culture
Music
Pop Culture

Tearful Adele Wins Raves for Insisting on Starting George Michael Tribute Over Again at Grammys

by Alex Johnson

advertisement

When you are Adele, live TV waits for you.

A year after her microphone cut out during her performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards, Adele began a 2017 Grammys tribute to the late George Michael on Sunday night singing a balladized version Michael's "Fastlove" out of key.

IMAGE: Adele at 2017 Grammys
Adele apologizes before restarting a performance tribute to George Michael at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles / Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

So — as she'd promised after last year's mixup — Adele stopped the song (with an unreprintable expletive) and started over.

"I can't do it again like last year," Adele, in tears, said to a standing ovation. "I can't mess this up for him. I'm sorry. I can't."

February 2016: Adele 'Cried Pretty Much All Day' After Glitchy Grammy Performance 1:02

The second version went off flawlessly, earning Adele a second standing ovation from the audience full of fellow performers — many of whom have likely wished at one time or another during their careers that could have done the same thing.

George Michael, Pop Superstar and Music Legend, Dies at 53 2:01

Adele has said that Michael, who died on Christmas Day, was her idol. In 2015, she even dressed up as Michael at the height of his 1980s fame on her 27th birthday.

A few minutes later, she took the stage again to accept the award for Song of the Year for "Hello."

"George Michael, I love him. He really means a lot to me," she said.

Music experts and fellow performers from across the musical spectrum — from Bette Midler to Skrillex — hailed Adele afterward for insisting on getting it right:

Alex Johnson
Alex Johnson
Topics Music, TV
First Published
Next Story Grammys Deliver on Promise of a Politically Charged Show
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement