When you are Adele, live TV waits for you.

A year after her microphone cut out during her performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards, Adele began a 2017 Grammys tribute to the late George Michael on Sunday night singing a balladized version Michael's "Fastlove" out of key.

Adele apologizes before restarting a performance tribute to George Michael at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles / Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

So — as she'd promised after last year's mixup — Adele stopped the song (with an unreprintable expletive) and started over.

"I can't do it again like last year," Adele, in tears, said to a standing ovation. "I can't mess this up for him. I'm sorry. I can't."

The second version went off flawlessly, earning Adele a second standing ovation from the audience full of fellow performers — many of whom have likely wished at one time or another during their careers that could have done the same thing.

Adele has said that Michael, who died on Christmas Day, was her idol. In 2015, she even dressed up as Michael at the height of his 1980s fame on her 27th birthday.

Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith pic.twitter.com/FMSPQPUGMD — Adele (@Adele) May 6, 2015

A few minutes later, she took the stage again to accept the award for Song of the Year for "Hello."

"George Michael, I love him. He really means a lot to me," she said.

Music experts and fellow performers from across the musical spectrum — from Bette Midler to Skrillex — hailed Adele afterward for insisting on getting it right:

#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it's not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2017

Adele apologizes for messing up her tribute to George Michael and begins again. #GRAMMYs We have proof there's no backing vocal track. — Greg Kot (@gregkot) February 13, 2017

Im totally bawling after @Adele tribute to George Michael. So powerfully — Leroy Sanchez (@IamLeroySanchez) February 13, 2017

Your realness made that moment even more special. That took so much guts, George would have been so proud. @Adele ?? — SKRILLEX (@Skrillex) February 13, 2017

BRAVO @Adele! Tough decision but the right one. For George. — Christian Acosta (@ChristianAcosta) February 13, 2017

Someone explain to me how Adele starts a song In the wrong key and I love her more for it. — MAT KEARNEY (@matkearney) February 13, 2017