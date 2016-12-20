The late rapper Tupac Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam lead a class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees that also includes folk singer Joan Baez and 1970s favorites Journey, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra.

The rock hall also said Tuesday it would give a special award to Nile Rodgers, whose disco-era band Chic failed again to make the cut after its 11th time nominated.

The hall's 32nd annual induction ceremony takes place on April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. HBO will show highlights at a later date, with SiriusXM doing a radio broadcast.

Shakur, Baez, Pearl Jam and ELO were all elected in their first year as nominees.

The band Journey, known for its 1981 hit "Don't Stop Believin,'" tweeted its members are "humbled to be included in such impressive company."

We are humbled to be included in such impressive company and grateful to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for this... https://t.co/RnsOgrrgVG — JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) December 20, 2016

Artists must have released their first recording at least 25 years ago to be eligible for nomination.

The inductees are chosen by fans and by an international body of some 800 artists, historians and members of the music industry who are asked to consider musical influence, innovation, and length and depth of career.