Los Angeles police detained Grammy winner Wyclef Jean and placed him in handcuffs during a search early Tuesday for an armed robbery suspect.

The police encounter prompted the hip-hop artist to share an 18-second clip of the incident on his Twitter account and complain that "I was treated like a criminal" in a case of mistaken identity. He said he had just come from the recording studio with rapper T-Baby.

"Ya'll see the police have handcuffs on me," the 47-year-old "Gone Till November" rapper says in the video with his arms placed behind his back.

"They just took off my Haitian bandana," he adds. "That's what's going on with Wyclef in L.A. right now."

The former Fugees member and music producer later tweeted: "LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?"

He further explained that when police stopped him, he was told not to move and had the cuffs placed on him without be asked to identify himself. He said he still gave his name and said he was not the suspect.

"They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person," Jean tweeted.

He said in another video posted to Instagram that he would be suing the LAPD.

Police confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that officers detained Jean after an armed robbery at a gas station just after 1 a.m. PT (4 a.m. ET) in the West Hollywood area.

The suspect was described as an armed black male wearing a gray- or dark-colored hoodie with a red bandana, and was seen fleeing in a gold or tan Toyota sedan, police said.

Following the robbery, a West Hollywood patrol unit observed a vehicle matching the description. Jean had on a red bandana and was ordered out of the car, authorities said.

Officers placed him in handcuffs, police told NBC Los Angeles, but he was released when it was determined he was not the suspect.

Jean requested information about the sergeant at the scene, authorities said, although he had not filed a complaint or made a statement to police about the incident.

Jean in recent years has been outspoken about providing humanitarian aid to his homeland of Haiti. He made headlines in 2010 by saying he would run for president of the poverty-stricken nation, but was later disqualified because of failing a residency requirement.