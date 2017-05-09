Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Pop Culture
Pop Culture News
Pop Culture
photo

British Street Artist Banksy Creates EU Theme Mural on Brexit

by Reuters

Image: British Graffiti Artist Banksy EU Theme Mural
People stand near a recently painted mural by British graffiti artist Banksy on May 8, 2017 in Dover, Britain. Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images
advertisement

British street artist Banksy has taken on Brexit with a mural of a workman chipping away one of the 12 gold stars on the flag of the European Union on a wall in Dover, the ferry port that connects England with Calais in France.

Image: British Graffiti Artist Banksy EU Theme Mural
A person takes a photograph of a recently painted mural by British graffiti artist Banksy on May 8, 2017 in Dover, south east England. Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images

Banksy, whose identity is a closely guarded secret, posted pictures of the work, which appeared overnight, on his official Instagram feed on Sunday, the day of the French presidential election.

His representative also confirmed it was by Banksy.

In 2015, Banksy created four artworks at the Jungle migrant camp in Calais, including one featuring Apple founder Steve Jobs, in a reference to his background as the son of a Syrian migrant.

In March he created the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, a quirky guesthouse that stands close to Israel's towering security barrier in the occupied West Bank.

Image: British Graffiti Artist Banksy EU Theme Mural
A close-up view of the Brexit-inspired mural by Banksy on May 8, 2017 in Dover, Britain. Gerry Penny / EPA
Reuters
Posted Anthony Correia
Topics Pop Culture News, Photo
First Published
Next Story Pepe the Frog Is Dead: Creator Kills Off Meme Absorbed by Far-Right
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement