As news of Carrie Fisher's death broke, stunned stars shared their appreciation of her — from her iconic portrayal of Princess Leia in "Star Wars" to her openness about her struggle with addiction.

The loss left fellow "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill speechless.

Actor William Shatner of "Star Trek" fame, who once got into a Twitter feud with Fisher after he declared his science fiction franchise to be superior to hers, tweeted, "I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, wrote on Facebook, "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carrie's Mother."

Harrison Ford, who played Fisher's intergalactic love interest throughout the Star Wars saga, said in a statement: "Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely ... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."

Star Wars creator George Lucas said Fisher "was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved."

"In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think," Lucas said in a statement. "My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all."

Fisher's sister, Joely Fisher, tweeted a photo of the pair embracing each other and called the death "unfathomable."

"Breaking my silence with a broken heart ... the Unfathomable loss ... the earth is off its axis today ... how dare you take her away from us," she said in the tweet.

Breaking my silence with a broken heart...the Unfathomable loss...the earth is off its axis today...how dare you take her away from us pic.twitter.com/fUHwsHRwyy — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 27, 2016

Dan Aykroyd, Fisher's ex-fiance and "Blue Brothers" co-star, said, "Our beautiful brilliant funny wise kind and generous Blues Sister — so ironic — Xmas was Carrie's favorite thing next to babies."

"Our beautiful brilliant funny wise kind and generous Blues Sister -so ironic - Xmas was Carrie's favorite thing next to babies." — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) December 27, 2016

Anthony Daniels, the only actor to work on all seven "Star Wars" films, tweeted, "We will miss your humor now more than ever."

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

And Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the "Star Wars" franchise, said, "The force is dark today!"

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Warwick Davis, who played lead the Ewok Wicket in "Return of the Jedi," tweeted "Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed."

Princess Leia, @carrieffisher now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/sFSy9UmvYY — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

Even BB-8, the beeping droid from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," weighed in.

*saddest beep* RIP Carrie Fisher — BB8 (@BB8) December 27, 2016

Comedian Margaret Cho, who has been candid about her own mental health battle, called Fisher a "great ally for mental health and addiction."

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

And YouTube star Hannah Hart, who recently wrote a memoir about her family's history of mental illness, called Fisher "a hero."

Carrie Fisher spoke openly about her struggles w mental health. To me she was a hero - not only in the stars - but here on Earth as well. — Hannah Hart (@harto) December 27, 2016

See more reactions to Fisher's death below:

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016

A very sad day. Our princess has passed away. RIP Carrie Fisher. — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016