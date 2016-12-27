Play Facebook

Actress. Author. Mental health advocate.

As news of Carrie Fisher's death broke, stunned stars shared their appreciation for her life's work — from her iconic portrayal of Princess Leia in "Star Wars" to her openness about her struggles with addiction.

Word of her death at age 60, days after Fisher suffered a heart attack on a Los Angeles-bound plane, left fellow "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill speechless.

Actor William Shatner, of "Star Trek" fame, who once got into a Twitter feud with Fisher after he declared his science fiction franchise to be superior to hers, tweeted, "I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Check out more reactions to Fisher's death below:

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher spoke openly about her struggles w mental health. To me she was a hero - not only in the stars - but here on Earth as well. — Hannah Hart (@harto) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

A very sad day. Our princess has passed away. RIP Carrie Fisher. — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Even BB-8, the beeping droid from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," weighed in.