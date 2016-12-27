Actress. Author. Mental health advocate.
As news of Carrie Fisher's death broke, stunned stars shared their appreciation for her life's work — from her iconic portrayal of Princess Leia in "Star Wars" to her openness about her struggles with addiction.
Word of her death at age 60, days after Fisher suffered a heart attack on a Los Angeles-bound plane, left fellow "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill speechless.
Actor William Shatner, of "Star Trek" fame, who once got into a Twitter feud with Fisher after he declared his science fiction franchise to be superior to hers, tweeted, "I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."
Check out more reactions to Fisher's death below:
Even BB-8, the beeping droid from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," weighed in.