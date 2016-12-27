Feedback
Carrie Fisher Mourned by Fellow Stars: 'Our Princess Has Passed Away'

by Emmanuelle Saliba and Elizabeth Chuck

Actress. Author. Mental health advocate.

As news of Carrie Fisher's death broke, stunned stars shared their appreciation for her life's work — from her iconic portrayal of Princess Leia in "Star Wars" to her openness about her struggles with addiction.

Word of her death at age 60, days after Fisher suffered a heart attack on a Los Angeles-bound plane, left fellow "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill speechless.

Actor William Shatner, of "Star Trek" fame, who once got into a Twitter feud with Fisher after he declared his science fiction franchise to be superior to hers, tweeted, "I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

Check out more reactions to Fisher's death below:

Even BB-8, the beeping droid from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," weighed in.

