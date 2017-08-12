A federal judge in Denver has thrown out a former DJ's case against Taylor Swift, saying he can't prove that the pop superstar got him fired.

David Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift claiming she falsely accused him of groping her while they took a photo before a 2013 concert, causing him to be fired. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault and seeking a symbolic $1.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez ruled Friday that there is insufficient evidence that Swift acted inappropriately when she reported inappropriate touching.

Mueller denies touching Swift inappropriately, and has testified that he may have touched her ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into the photo. Swift testified Thursday that he grabbed her backside and "it was a definite grab … a very long grab" and was clearly intentional.

There were hugs in the courtroom after the judge's ruling, and Swift seemed relieved.

The ruling does not end the trial. A jury will decide whether other defendants named by Mueller could be held responsible. The ruling leaves intact Swift's lawsuit against Mueller.

The judge previously tossed out Mueller's defamation-of-character claim against Swift, originally leaving her only to face a tort claim of interference with contractual obligations and prospective business relations.