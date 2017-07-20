The call that ended his 27-year career as Kermit the Frog came like a sucker punch to the gut, puppeteer Steve Whitmire said.

“It’s an understatement to say I was surprised,” Whitmire told NBC News on Thursday of the firing. “I was devastated and shocked and totally without the ability to rationalize it.”

Executives at the Walt Disney Company and The Muppets Studio told Whitmire he was being fired for “repeated unacceptable business conduct over a period of years,” and accused him of being disrespectful.

Emailing feedback, refusing to train an understudy and being overall “difficult to work with,” were listed among the reasons Disney decided to let Whitmire go, he said.

But the 58-year-old denies that he ever acted out of order, saying he was trying to live up to the spirit and vision Muppet creator Jim Henson instilled in him decades ago.

“My goal was always to try to serve what was best for the Muppets. It always has been. That’s sort of the filter I put everything through. So that’s where I was headed, and I gave notes, but nobody was yelling and screaming,” Whitmire said.

The actor said every email was an attempt to collaborate with the creative team, and that the Muppets cannot function without feedback.

Although he was fired in October, Whitmire stirred up the public’s attention last week after posting to his blog that he was struggling to come to terms with the idea he would no longer play the green felt frog.

Cheryl Henson, Jim Henson’s daughter, posted on Facebook saying that Whitmire's story was “ridiculously self serving [sic]” and that Whitmire had turned her father’s iconic character into a “bitter, angry, depressed victim.”

However, Whitmire claims that he was the one suggesting that the writers and executives were portraying Kermit as a depressed character and he had attempted to get the beloved character back on track.

Still, Cheryl Henson said the company’s challenges with Whitmire were not new and had been going on for years.

“Steve is very difficult to work with and it’s been many years of being difficult, particularly for the producers,” Cheryl Henson told TODAY on Thursday. “He’s not Kermit. He’s a performer, who was hired to do Kermit. There’s a difference.”

Another complaint leveled against Whitmire was that he refused to train understudies, which he said is true, adding that the spirit of each character is intrinsically tied to the person who performs them.

"I did speak out against having understudies, the reason being that these characters are individuals and they always were,” he said. “Jim never had understudies within his organization."

Whitmire, who has been with the Muppets since 1978, is the only other person to voice and perform Kermit since Henson’s death in May 1990.

To Whitmire, who said the Henson family was not involved with his firing, his knowledge and longevity with the character is nontransferable.

“I don’t want to lie about [the future] and be unrealistic and say everything is going to be fine, because I’m afraid it isn’t,” Whitmire said. “Something really essential to that character — and to the Muppets all together — is being lost."