For years she ran daytime TV — but can the "Queen of All Media" run for the highest elected office in America?

Oprah Winfrey suggested that the Oval Office could be in her future in an episode of Bloomberg's "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" that aired Wednesday.

President Oprah? Oprah discusses whether she would run https://t.co/nykzuqORtA pic.twitter.com/VYmRnu9w63 — Bloomberg (@business) March 1, 2017

Financier and philanthropist Rubenstein asked — given Winfrey's popularity and the fact that a woman has yet to win the White House — would she ever consider mounting her own campaign?

"I actually never thought — I never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, oh, oh," said Winfrey, 63, who supported Hillary Clinton in last year's election.

Oprah Winfrey dances during a victory celebration for then-President-elect Barack Obama on Nov. 4, 2008, in Chicago. EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP/Getty Images

While the TV mogul didn't mention Donald Trump specifically, she hinted that his roots as a businessman and reality-TV star could make her reconsider.

"I thought, 'I don't have the experience, I don't know enough,'" Winfrey said. "Now I'm thinking, 'Oh, oh."

If she ever did decide to wade into a career in politics, it would be an about-face from past remarks. In January, she told "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert that she would "never" run for president.

"No, it's not my thing," she added at the time.