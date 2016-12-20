Play Facebook

There was a hazard aboard Richard Marx's flight to South Korea — but the "Right Here Waiting" singer was right there to help defuse a potentially dangerous situation.

Marx's wife, model and former MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes, captured the scary scene Tuesday on her cellphone during Korean Air Flight 480 and posted details on Instagram.

"On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers," Fuentes wrote. "When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him."

Fuentes said the passenger's behavior went on for four hours and the crew was unable to control him even after pulling out a Taser.

"They didn't know how to use the taser & they didn't know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times)," she added.

Fuentes' photos showed Marx with his elbow to the back of the unidentified passenger, and as well as her Grammy-winning songwriter husband holding the rope.

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Ai9U6CV3qA — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air confirmed the incident in a statement: "According to the response protocol, Korean Air's flight attendants have subdued the unruly passenger and tied him up with ropes. The unruly passenger has been turned over to the police after arrival at Incheon Airport."

Marx was in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Monday night to perform at a Christmas concert. He and Fuentes are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary Friday.