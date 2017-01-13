Six More People Charged in Connection to Kim Kardashian Robbery

Play Facebook

PARIS — Six more suspects have been charged in connection with reality star Kim Kardashian West's burglary investigation, the spokesperson for the Paris prosecutor's office told NBC News.

The six, arrested last Monday, bring to 10 the number of people charged in the affair. The six people charged are on provisional detention, the spokesman said.

Kardashian West was robbed of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from her Paris apartment in October. Authorities are focusing on a theory that the robbery was an inside job and have been questioning her chauffeur's younger brother.

The chauffeur, Michael Madar, 40, is believed to have driven Kardashian West on the night of the robbery, but he was among three people released after being arrested Monday. A source told NBC News he has been cleared of all suspicion.

Madar's brother, Gary Madar, was charged with conspiracy in the robbery, a judicial source told NBC News. Gary Madar is now free but under judicial control and must report to authorities.

Prosecutors told NBC News the younger Madar is suspected of "being in contact with the gang who carried out the burglary in Kim Kardashian West's private apartment in Hotel Pourtales."

The six suspects charged Friday — identified as Aomar A., Pierre B., Didier D., Francois D., Harminy A., and Christiane G. — face charges ranging from armed robbery within an organized gang to possession of ammunition.

"These six indictments came at the end of remarkable work carried out by the Repression of banditry Brigade," prosecutor spokesperson Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre said.