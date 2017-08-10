Taylor Swift testified Thursday that she felt a former Denver disc jockey "grab on to [her] a-- cheek" during a 2013 meet-and-greet.

Swift is being sued by former DJ David Mueller, who is seeking damages after he was fired from radio station KYGO following Swift's allegations that he groped her bare buttocks during the photo op.

The singer is countersuing, saying she was sexually assaulted and is seeking a symbolic $1 to prove a point that people "can always say no."

In this courtroom sketch, Taylor Swift, confers with her attorney. Jeff Kandyba / AP

"It was a definite grab. A very long grab," Swift told the court of the alleged groping.

Swift was adamant that the contact was beneath her skirt, and not over it.

"He grabbed my a-- underneath my skirt," she said, saying she was "completely sure" it was intentional. Swift added that right after the alleged groping, she became monotone, according to an NBC News affiliate 9News reporter.

Swift said she didn't stop the meet-and-greets after Mueller left because she didn't want to disappoint a few dozen people who'd been waiting in line. She testified she first mentioned the incident about 15 minutes later to her photographer, Stephanie Simbeck.

Mueller's attorney, Gabriel McFarland, asked about Swift's bodyguard, who claims to have witnessed the alleged grabbing. Swift said the bodyguard no longer works for her but said she didn't fault her bodyguard.

"I'm critical of your client for sticking his hand up my skirt and grabbing my bare a--," she said.

Swift told McFarland that she's had prior meet-and-greets that were awkward, but said it's clear when something happens by accident. She claimed that Mueller did not touch her by accident.

On Wednesday, Swift’s mother Andrea told a jury that her daughter was visibly upset after the alleged incident.

"I knew what happened, I heard it from her. I heard it from my daughter's mouth. He sexually assaulted her, right there, that guy," Andrea Swift said in court, pointing at Mueller. Andrea Swift was not present when the photo was taken, but spoke to her daughter afterwards.

Related: Why Did Taylor Swift Sue Over Sexual Assault Case?

Andrea Swift testified that her daughter's team did not call police because she did not want her daughter to have to relive the experience. No criminal charges were ever filed in the case.

The dueling suits are being heard in a civil trial.

Mueller testified on Wednesday that he wants to clear his name, and said he has been unable to get a job in radio since he was fired.

Under cross examination on Tuesday, Mueller conceded that various supervisors with KYGO and its parent firm had discussed the possibility of letting him go even before the encounter with Swift.

Earlier in the day, Mueller acknowledged that a photo of him with his hand behind Swift is "weird and awkward."