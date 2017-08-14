Taylor Swift Sexual Assault Trial Heads to Jury

Pop star Taylor Swift’s civil trial concluded Monday as a Denver jury prepared to weigh in on the singer-songwriter’s allegation that a local radio personality sexually assaulted her four years ago.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Taylor Swift groping trial set to begin 2:41 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1018931779614" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The disc jockey, David Mueller, 55, first filed a lawsuit, claiming that Swift, 27, had him wrongfully fired after she alleged to his bosses that he sexually assaulted during a June 2, 2013 concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver. He asked for $3 million.

Swift countersued, arguing that Mueller definitely groped her beneath her clothes. She asked for $1.

Related: Here's Why Taylor Swift Chose to Sue for $1 in Sex Assault Case

U.S. District Judge William Martinez dismissed Mueller’s suit against Swift on Friday — though he allowed the former DJ’s claim that Swift’s mother and a member of her management team interfered with his $150,000 a year contract at KYGO-FM to go forward.

DJ David Mueller speaks during the alleged groping trial with Taylor Swift on August 8, 2017 at the Denver Federal Court in Denver, Colorado. Jeff Kandyba

Martinez previously dismissed Mueller’s defamation-of-character claim against Swift because he waited too long to file it.

During closing arguments on Monday, Mueller’s lawyer, Gabriel McFarland, told the eight-member jury his client would have never compromised his “dream job” to reach under the skirt of one of “the planet’s biggest superstars.”

Mueller, he added, is a “guy who by all accounts has been respectful of women and treated them appropriately.”

As McFarland spoke, Swift wept, Reuters reported.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Former Bodyguard Says He Saw DJ Reach Under Singer’s Skirt

Doug Baldridge, Swift's lawyer, countered that eight witnesses saw the assault, and that Mueller lost his job because “he grabbed her butt and got caught. Now he’s victimizing her again to save his butt.”