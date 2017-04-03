Comedy Central Launches Late Night Trump Send-Up, ‘The President Show’

Look out, Alec Baldwin.

Comedy Central is getting into the Donald Trump impersonation game on April 27 with 'The President Show,' a half-hour late night send up that aims to bypass "the crooked media by hosting a late-night show direct from the Oval Office," the network said in a statement Monday.

Anthony Atamanuik performs as Donald Trump during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Heather Kennedy / Getty Images for SXSW

"No unfair questions from reporters, no awkward photo ops with German ladies, and no bedtimes."

The show will star comedian Anthony Atamanuik, a longtime improv teacher and performer with the sketch comedy group Upright Citizens Brigade whose appeared in '30 Rock,' 'Broad City' and 'Difficult People.'

He's also a seasoned Trump impersonator. During the presidential campaign, Atamanuik donned a helmet-like blonde wig and orange makeup for the 40-city tour/debate, "Trump vs. Bernie."

"Our political system is too broken for us to be content joking about one man, even though he is a disastrous silly little toddler boy," Atamanuik said, according to the statement. "Mostly I'd just like to thank Comedy Central for giving us this platform to speak truth to power and if we're lucky, end up in prison!"

The show will air Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, after 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,' the network said.