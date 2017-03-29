Because President Donald Trump's late-night musings in 140 characters haven't gotten enough attention, Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" said Tuesday it will set up a pop-up presidential library of Trump's tweets in New York City.

"It will be so tremendous that you'll get tired of the tremendousness, so it will then close only a few days later. Sad!" the show said in a wry statement announcing the project.

Dates and the exact location of the pop-up library were not disclosed, but the show said "The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" will be opened to the public in June. It promised "a fully interactive and hands-on experience for hands of all sizes" — referring to the infamous crack made by Sen. Marco Rubio during the presidential primary campaign.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed MARCH 26: Did Donald Trump know 'Judge Jeanine' would call for Paul Ryan to step down? 3:26 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/906721859735" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Trump has called Twitter a preferred method of communication because it allows him to sidestep the media.

Twitter has also generated controversy and gotten the commander-in-chief and the White House in trouble, most notably when Trump accused former President Barack Obama of having his "wires tapped" at Trump Tower prior to the election.

No evidence has surfaced to support the claim, and at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Trump tried to deflect attention to Fox News, saying he was only repeating an allegation first made there by a news analyst.

Trump spent Tuesday on Twitter calling the New York Times "failing" and suggesting the "fake news" talk about another report on Fox involving former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta.

The Donald J. Trump President Twitter Library took to the medium to do some self-promotion of its own. Using an account created Tuesday, it welcomed all, "including the haters and losers — to the most tremendous & presidential library EVER."