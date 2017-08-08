Legendary comedian and late-night host David Letterman will return to television with a new six-episode series for Netflix, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The yet-to-be-named series — Letterman's first since leaving the helm of CBS' "Late Show" two years ago — will mix "in-depth conversations with extraordinary people" and "in-the-field segments," Netflix said in a press release.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix," Letterman, 70, said in the release. "Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

David Letterman at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Show in New York on April 7, 2017. Lucas Jackson / Reuters file

The series will debut sometime in 2018.

Letterman, who hosted CBS' marquee late-night talk show from 1993 to 2015, has kept a low-profile since stepping down as M.C., making only a few on-camera appearances.

Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said in the release that he couldn't "wait to see [Letterman] out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting."

"We'll have to see if he keeps the beard," Sarandos said, referring to the plentiful white facial hair Letterman has sported in recent years.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed What's Life Like for David Letterman After 'The Late Show'? 2:34 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/702573123589" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In his first in-depth TV interview since leaving CBS, the acerbic comic told NBC News' Tom Brokaw in June 2016 that he "couldn't care less about late-night television."

"I'm happy for the guys — the men and the women. There should be more women," Letterman said of the late-night landscape. "And I don't know why they didn't give my show to a woman. That would have been fine."

Letterman was succeeded at CBS by Stephen Colbert, who has leaned heavily on political humor as he attempts to redefine the long-running franchise.