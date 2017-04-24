An autopsy of "Happy Days" star Erin Moran showed that she probably died of late-stage cancer, authorities said Monday.

Moran, 56, was found dead in her Indiana home on Saturday. Investigators from Harrison County concluded that she "likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer," the county's sheriff and coroner said in a joint statement. They did not say what type of cancer Moran had.

The actress played Joanie Cunningham for most of the sitcom's decade-long run in the 1970s and 1980s. She was only 13-years-old when the show began in 1974.

The sitcom was set in the 1950s in Milwaukee and Moran played the little sister of Richie Cunningham, who was played by Ron Howard.

"I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens," Howard wrote on Twitter.

She also starred in a spinoff, "Joanie Loves Chachi," with Scott Baio.

Moran also made appearances in "Murder, She Wrote," and "The Love Boat."