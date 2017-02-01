Jon Stewart doesn't need "The Daily Show" to do what he's best known for: savagely skewering Washington's politicos.

The former TV host made a surprise appearance on Tuesday night's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," dressed up as President Donald Trump and armed with executive actions of his own in a bid to spoof the new administration.

"We have never faced this before: Purposeful, vindictive chaos," Stewart said of Trump's unorthodox presidency.

Trump in his first 12 days in office has fired off a flurry of executive orders and memos, which have not gone unnoticed by Stewart. The political satirist appeared on the show wearing a long red tie and dead animal strapped to his head in an apparent parody of the president.

Stewart, who left "The Daily Show" in August 2015 after 16 years in the anchor's chair, also told Colbert that Trump has other executive orders up his sleeve. The first: Requiring China to ship its Great Wall to America's southern border.

"It's [cash on delivery], Mexico has to sign for it, boom, they have to pay for it," Stewart said, channeling Trump. "Done."

Then, Stewart said, the new official language of the United States would be "bulls--t."

"And by the way, none of that, 'Sure, I'll speak bulls--t at work, but at home I'm going to use facts and real information,'" Stewart said.

Finally, reading while doing a Trump impersonation, Stewart unveiled an executive order specifically for the real estate tycoon-turned-commander in chief: "I, Donald J. Trump, do declare ... that I am exhausting."

Stewart added: "The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public."