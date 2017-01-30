Samantha Bee to Star in Alternative to White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Late night host Samantha Bee. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP

Late-night comedy host Samantha Bee, who has made no secret of her antipathy towards the Trump administration, has announced that she will headline an event scheduled opposite the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. this April 29th.

Entitled "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner," the show's proceeds will reportedly be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"The evening is sure to bring plenty of surprises, music, food, and laughter — and if you're not careful you just might learn something. Specifically, you'll learn how screwed we'd be without a free press," Bee said in a statement about the event. "We're really doing this. This is not a joke."

Bee's nearly one-year-old TBS show "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" has set itself apart from much of its late night competition, not just because it is the lone network program of its kind with a female host, but by openly taking on the Trump administration, with recent episodes ridiculing his preoccupation with the crowd size at his inauguration and championing the largely anti-Trump women's march that followed it.

In one of the show's most infamous segments — which Vulture ranked at the top of their "10 most important moments" in late night TV from last year — Bee mocked Trump's penchant for promoting conspiracy theories, by suggesting that the president himself can't read.

And while Bee's partisan bent has brought her fair share of haters, it has also delivered stellar ratings. "Full Frontal," which only airs once a week, had as of last fall averaged 724,000 viewers a week, outpacing her old stomping grounds, the long-running "Daily Show" on Comedy Central.

Meanwhile, several of her late night colleagues like Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert and most of all, NBC's Seth Meyers, have become increasingly outspoken in opposition to Trump and his polarizing policies.

Ironically, according to the Washington Post's Roxanne Roberts, it was jokes at Trump's expense, first made by President Barack Obama and later by Meyers at a White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2011 that helped the sow the seeds of a future White House run in Trump's mind.

"Sincerest apologies to everyone, if that's the case," Meyers told NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" last fall.