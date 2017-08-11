"Saturday Night Live" didn't miss its chance to lampoon "The Mooch" after all.

In the first of four Thursday episodes of "Weekend Update: Summer Edition," SNL alum Bill Hader returned to play Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director whose brief tenure included a vulgarity-laced interview with The New Yorker.

"Weekend Update: Summer Edition" co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. NBC / Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

The prime-time spin-off of "SNL"'s popular news segment featured co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che riffing on some of the many events since the comedy show went on summer break.

"It's been a crazy year these past few weeks," Jost joked.

"I don't know if you guys noticed, but there were some minor staffing changes at the White House," Jost said, referencing the departure of several Trump administration staffers — including Scaramucci, press secretary Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus — in recent weeks.

"At this point, I don't know if Trump is colluding with Russia, but he's definitely colluding with 'Dancing With the Stars," Jost quipped.

But the most notable moment of the show came when Hader made his debut as the fast-talking New Yorker Scaramucci.

Jost told NBC News earlier this week that missing out on covering Scaramucci's short tenure "was sort of like missing Christmas." But the comedian got his chance to celebrate during Thursday's show.

[insert quick FaceTime call with The Mooch] #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/mOgJdAcGFY — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 11, 2017

"You know how you miss me, I'm like human cocaine," Hader as Scaramucci said.

"You got a little bump of me, I made you feel excited, but I was out of your system too quick. And now that I'm gone you're all depressed, you're edgy and you're trying to figure out how to score some more Scara-mooch!"

In addition to Hader, Jost and Che were joined by fellow cast members Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, and Leslie Jones peppered throughout the half-hour show.

Moffat and Day reprised their roles as first sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., with Moffat as a child-like Eric Trump who can't figure out what to do with a fidget spinner, and who mixes up his brother getting a subpoena in relation to the Russia investigation with him getting "some peanuts."

NBC

Thompson debuted an impression of LaVar Ball, the self-promoting father of L.A. Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

Jones appeared as herself to discuss her newly toned bod after a summer spent hitting the gym, something the comic has been showing off in a steady stream of Instagram posts all summer.

"Weekend Update: Summer Edition" will air three more episodes this summer on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.