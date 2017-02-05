White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has become the latest member of President Donald Trump's administration to get the "Saturday Night Live" treatment, courtesy of actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy.

In a surprise cameo, McCarthy mimicked Spicer's famously combative first appearance with the White House press corps, where he angrily took issue with reports about the size of the crowd at Trump's inauguration.

"I'd like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me," McCarthy yells at reporters.

"And that apology is not accepted!"

Four-time SNL host McCarty screamed, poured an entire pot of gum down her throat, and literally used her lectern as a bully pulpit, pushing troublesome reporters back into their seats during the sketch.

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL

McCarthy has been nominated for Emmy awards for each of her appearances hosting the show.

The sketch also took aim at Spicer and the administration's spats with individual media outlets, featuring a diaper-clad CNN journalist caged in the corner of the press room.

In a possible case of life imitating art, Spicer was engaged in a Twitter spat with a Washington Post reporter over a story he described as "false" on the evening the show was broadcast.

You owe the readers and White House an apology https://t.co/m1flackTmp — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 4, 2017

McCarthy is the latest in a string of high-profile performers to make fun of prominent politicians on the show. Alec Baldwin has made frequent guest appearances as President Trump, and Larry David won over viewers with his comedic portrayal of Vermont Senator and former Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

Her appearance was not the only time the show took aim at team Trump this week. Baldwin returned as the president for this week's cold open sketch, featuring an Oval Office meeting with Steve Bannon, played by a cast member in a full grim reaper costume.

Host Kristen Stewart, also took a jab at Trump, mocking his habit of tweeting about her former relationship with her "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson.

While Spicer has yet to comment on his portrayal on the show, President Trump has made his feelings clear about Bladwin's impersonation — he's not a fan.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016