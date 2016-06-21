Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today.com Sun logo
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
Mach
Tech
Science
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
ISIS Terror
Charleston Church Shooting
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
College Game Plan
Data Points
Inspiring America
Long Story Short
101
Show Me
Flashback
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
Breakingnews.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Science
Cosmic Log
Space
Environment
Weird Science
Matt Cardy / Getty Images
Gallery
Photos
'Strawberry' Moon Shines During Summer Solstice
Photo
advertisement
GEORGI LICOVSKI / EPA
The Story Behind Tonight's 'Blue Moon'
Cosmic Log
The Story Behind Tonight's 'Blue Moon'
Cosmic Log
Fly Over Pluto's Mountains and Explore Its Alien Plains
Space
Fly Over Pluto's Mountains and Explore Its Alien Plains
Space
Photo
Sample a Fresh Slice of Charon, Pluto's Biggest Moon
Space
Will Pluto Join the Water Worlds? Peaks Pique Interest
Space
Photo
See Pluto's Icy Peaks and Big Crater on Charon
Space
TV Shows Capture the Story Behind Pluto Discoveries
Space
NASA's New Horizons Probe Phones Home After Pluto Flyby
Space
Photo
5 Things We Just Found Out About Pluto and Charon
Space
advertisement
Get Breaking news updates
Privacy Policy
Follow NBC News Cosmic Log
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Featured
photo credit
Spotlight
Sponsored By
photo credit
Spotlight
Sponsored By
More Cosmic Log
NASA Mission Learns Pluto Is Bigger Than We Thought
Space
After Nine Years, It's Showtime for NASA's Pluto Probe
Space
Photo
Probe Focuses on Pluto's Moon and (Darth) Vader Crater?
Space
Photo
Pluto's Spots Turn Into Splotches in Probe's New View
Space
Photo
Latest Views Hint at More Mysteries on Pluto and Charon
Space
advertisement
advertisement
Jeremy T. Kerr / Univ. of Ottawa
Bumblebees Being Bumped Off by Climate Change
Environment
NASA Picks Four Astronauts for Commercial Spaceflights
Space
NASA Picks Four Astronauts for Commercial Spaceflights
Space
Photo
'Wendy' Adds a Hook to the Tale of Horned Dinosaurs
Weird Science
Photo
Pluto Mission Team Cheers Official Start of Encounter
Space
Mount Spock? Pluto Name List Will Please 'Star Trek' Fans
Space
NASA Mission Puts Pluto's First Family in the Spotlight
Space
Mount Spock? Pluto Name List Will Please 'Star Trek' Fans
Space
NASA Mission Puts Pluto's First Family in the Spotlight
Space
Photo
All Systems Go for NASA Probe's Final Approach to Pluto
Space
Alien Life on a Comet? Microbe Musings Spark Skepticism
Space
NASA's Pluto Probe Is Getting Back to Work After Glitch
Space
Photo
Space Station Gets Much-Needed Delivery
Space
Russia Launches Crucial Cargo Shipment to Space Station
Space
Photo
Watch Pluto's Black Spots and Charon's Dark Pole Grow
Space
A Drone Airplane for Mars? Red Planet Ideas Take Flight
Space
Photo
Rocket Lab Selects New Zealand Site for Orbital Launches
Space
This Worm Injects Itself With Sperm to Get Pregnant
Weird Science
advertisement
advertisement
Terry Virts / NASA
Month in Space Pictures: Trip the Light Fantastic
Space
Asteroid Day Takes Aim at the World's Cosmic Blind Spot
Space
Asteroid Day Takes Aim at the World's Cosmic Blind Spot
Space
SpaceX Rocket Breaks Up After Launch With NASA Cargo
Space
OneWeb Wins $500 Million for Internet Satellite Network
Space
Spaceport America Launches Down-to-Earth Tourism
Virgin Voyage
Astronomers Discover Hundreds of Bizarre Dark Galaxies
Space
Spaceport America Launches Down-to-Earth Tourism
Virgin Voyage
Astronomers Discover Hundreds of Bizarre Dark Galaxies
Space
NASA's New Horizons Probe Reveals the 'Person in Pluto'
Space
How 'Inside Out' Movie Plays Off Real Neuroscience
Weird Science
Scientists Still Want to Learn From Kennewick Man
Science News
Scientists Say 'Sixth Extinction' Could Kill Us, Too
Environment
ELAINE THOMPSON / AP file
DNA Links Ancient Kennewick Man to Native Americans
Science News
Space Station Videos Shift Into High Gear With HD
Space
Photo
Probe Focuses on a Different Mystery Spot on Ceres
Space
#GOTscience: Why Shame Won't Work on 'Game of Thrones'
Weird Science
SpaceX Announces Hyperloop Pod Contest
Innovation
advertisement
advertisement