New Horizons Probe Finds Out Pluto's Bigger (and Icier) Than We Thought

Prime Time for Pluto: New Horizons Probe Closes In for Historic Flyby

After Nine Years, It's Showtime for NASA's Pluto Probe

New Horizons Probe Focuses on Pluto's Moon Charon ... and Vader Crater?
Probe Focuses on Pluto's Moon and (Darth) Vader Crater?

Pluto's Spots Turn Into Weird Splotches in New View from New Horizons
Pluto's Spots Turn Into Splotches in Probe's New View

New Horizons' Latest Views Hint at More Mysteries on Pluto and Charon
Latest Views Hint at More Mysteries on Pluto and Charon

Jeremy T. Kerr / Univ. of Ottawa
Bumblebees Are Being Bumped Off by Climate Change, Scientists Say

NASA Picks Four Astronauts to Train for Commercial U.S. Spaceflights

NASA Picks Four Astronauts for Commercial Spaceflights

Wendiceratops: Horned Dinosaur Fossil Adds Hooks to Evolutionary Tale
'Wendy' Adds a Hook to the Tale of Horned Dinosaurs

New Horizons Mission Team Cheers Official Start of Pluto Encounter
Pluto Mission Team Cheers Official Start of Encounter

It's Tombaugh Time: New Horizons Mission Thrills Pluto's First Family

Mount Spock? New Horizons' Pluto Name List Will Please 'Star Trek' Fans

It's Tombaugh Time: New Horizons Mission Thrills Pluto's First Family

Glitch-B-Gone: All Systems Go for New Horizons' Final Approach to Pluto
All Systems Go for NASA Probe's Final Approach to Pluto

Alien Life on a Comet? Microbe Musings About Philae Spark Skepticism

Pluto-Bound New Horizons Probe Is Getting Back to Normal After Glitch

Russian Progress Ship Makes Space Station Delivery
Space Station Gets Much-Needed Delivery

'Nominal!' Russia Launches Crucial Progress Cargo Ship to Space Station

Pluto's Black Spots and Charon's Dark Pole Grow in New Horizons View
Watch Pluto's Black Spots and Charon's Dark Pole Grow

A Drone Airplane for Mars? Way-Out Red Planet Ideas Are Taking Flight

Rocket Lab Selects New Zealand Site for Low-Cost Orbital Launches
Rocket Lab Selects New Zealand Site for Orbital Launches

Who's Your Daddy? This Worm Injects Itself With Sperm to Get Pregnant

Terry Virts / NASA
Month in Space: Trip the Light Fantastic on the Final Frontier

Asteroid Day Takes Aim at Our Cosmic Blind Spot: Threats From Above

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Breaks Up After Launch With Space Station Cargo

OneWeb Wins $500 Million in Backing for Internet Satellite Network

Astronomers Discover Hundreds of Weird Galaxies Filled With Dark Matter

Spaceport America Launches a Tourist Operation That's Down to Earth

Astronomers Discover Hundreds of Weird Galaxies Filled With Dark Matter

NASA's New Horizons Probe Gives Us Our First Look at the 'Person in Pluto'

'Inside Out' Movie Reflects the Realities and Fantasies of Neuroscience

Scientists Say 8,500-Year-Old Kennewick Man Still Has Much to Teach Them

Scientists Build Case for 'Sixth Extinction' ... and Say It Could Kill Us

ELAINE THOMPSON / AP file
Case Closed? DNA Links 8,500-Year-Old Kennewick Man to Native Americans

UrtheCast's Ultra HD Views Shift Space Station Videos Into High Gear

NASA's Dawn Probe Focuses on a Different Mystery Spot on Ceres
Probe Focuses on a Different Mystery Spot on Ceres

#GOTscience: Why the Walk of Shame Won't Work on 'Game of Thrones'

Elon Musk's SpaceX Plans Hyperloop Pod Races at California HQ in 2016

