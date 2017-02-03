Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Science

Environment

Top Environment Videos

Video
DONT USE From a Coffee Plantation, a Forest is Born DONT USE From a Coffee Plantation, a Forest is Born DONT USE From a Coffee Plantation, a Forest is Born DONT USE From a Coffee Plantation, a Forest is Born

DONT USE From a Coffee Plantation, a Forest is Born

Environment
Philadelphia Officers Say They’re Prepared for DNC and Any Threats
Video

Philadelphia Officers Say They’re Prepared for DNC and Any Threats

Environment
See Concert Pianist Play While Floating in Arctic Ocean
Video

See Concert Pianist Play While Floating in Arctic Ocean

Environment
John Kerry in Svalbard to View Effects of Climate Change
Video

John Kerry in Svalbard to View Effects of Climate Change

World
Lead Found In Portland School Water
Video

Lead Found In Portland School Water

U.S. news
Lost Sea Turtle Gets Help From Beachgoers
Video

Lost Sea Turtle Gets Help From Beachgoers

U.S. news

More Environment

Mario Tama / Getty Images
CDC Cancels Conference on Climate Change and Health CDC Cancels Conference on Climate Change and Health CDC Cancels Conference on Climate Change and Health CDC Cancels Conference on Climate Change and Health

CDC Cancels Conference on Climate Change, Health

Health news
Environmental Activist Struck and Killed by SUV While Marching Barefoot Across America

Activist Killed While Marching Barefoot Across America

U.S. news
Earth Sets Record Temperature in 2016 — for Third Year in a Row

For Third Year in a Row, Earth Sets Heat Record

Science News
Al Gore: '2016 Was Hottest Year in Recorded History'
Video

Al Gore: '2016 Was Hottest Year in Recorded History'

World
Britain's Halley VI Research Station Closed by Giant Ice Crack

30-Mile Antarctic Crack Forces Scientists to Flee

Mach / Science
advertisement
advertisement
Sarina Jepsen / The Xerces Society via AP
Bumble Bee Species Declared Endangered in the U.S. for First Time Bumble Bee Species Declared Endangered in the U.S. for First Time Bumble Bee Species Declared Endangered in the U.S. for First Time

U.S. Declares Bumble Bee Species Endangered for First Time

Environment
Stonehenge Road Tunnel Planned to Ease Traffic at Ancient England Monument

Giant Tunnel Highway Will Go Under Stonehenge

World
New 'Skywalker' Gibbon Species Makes Mark Hamill Proud
Video

New 'Skywalker' Gibbon Species Makes Mark Hamill Proud

China
2016 Was Second Hottest Year on Record in U.S., With 15 'Billion-Dollar' Weather Disasters

2016 Was Second Hottest Year on Record in U.S.

Environment
Heavy Smog Chokes China

GALLERY: Heavy Smog Chokes China

NBC News
Iceberg Size of Delaware Poised to Break Off From Antarctica

Massive Iceberg About to Break Off Antarctica

Environment
Heavy Smog Chokes China

GALLERY: Heavy Smog Chokes China

NBC News
Oldest Puget Sound Orca, 'Granny,' Missing and Presumed Dead

Oldest Puget Sound Orca, 'Granny,' Missing and Presumed Dead

U.S. news
Hatch Watch! Nation Transfixed by Two Bald Eagle Eggs on Live Cam

Hatch Watch: We Have a Crack! See Baby Bald Eagles Emerge

U.S. news
Latinx Activists Ready to Expand, Focus Efforts After Inauguration

Latinx Activists Ready to Expand, Focus Efforts After Inauguration

Latino
Cheetahs at Risk of Extinction as African Habitat Shrinks, New Study Finds

Cheetahs at Risk of Extinction as Habitat Shrinks, Study Finds

World
BENOIT TESSIER / Reuters
World's First Solar Road Opens in Normandy, France World's First Solar Road Opens in Normandy, France World's First Solar Road Opens in Normandy, France World's First Solar Road Opens in Normandy, France

Sacré Vert! World's First Solar Road Opens in France

Science News
Trump Names Billionaire Carl Icahn as Special Advisor on Regulation, Vows to Shred Obama Rules

Trump Names Icahn as Special Advisor on Regulation

Politics News
The Year in Pictures: 2016
Gallery

Stunning, Striking and Poignant: See the Top 50 Photos of 2016

Week in Pictures
Heavy Smog Hits North China
Gallery

Heavy Smog Hits North China

World
Plants Closed, Cars Stopped as China Faces Smog 'Red Alert'

Chinese Schools, Factories Closed in Smog 'Red Alert'

Asia
advertisement
advertisement
Bret Hartman / Reuters
What Could a Trump Administration Mean for the Environment? What Could a Trump Administration Mean for the Environment? What Could a Trump Administration Mean for the Environment?

What Could a Trump Admin Mean for the Environment?

U.S. news
Kevin Cederstrom / AP File
Massive 2013 Oil Spill in North Dakota Still Not Cleaned Up

Massive 2013 Oil Spill in North Dakota Still Not Cleaned Up

Dakota Pipeline Protests
Corpus Christi Water Ban Lifted Fully After EPA Testing

Corpus Christi Water Ban Lifted Fully After EPA Testing

U.S. news
Herding Reindeer a Way of Life in Remote Arctic
Gallery

Herding Reindeer a Way of Life in Remote Arctic

Photo
'California Will Launch Its Own Damn Satellites,' Governor Brown Tells Trump

Calif. Will Launch 'Own Damn Satellites,' Gov. Tells Trump

U.S. news
Was There Smoke Over This Lake? Steam Fog Explained

Was There Smoke Over This Lake? Steam Fog Explained

NBC Chicago
'California Will Launch Its Own Damn Satellites,' Governor Brown Tells Trump

Calif. Will Launch 'Own Damn Satellites,' Gov. Tells Trump

U.S. news
Why Is it So Darn Cold?
Video

Why Is it So Darn Cold?

Weather
Polls Show Most Latinos Back Strong Environmental Policies

Polls Show Most Latinos Back Strong Environmental Policies

Latino
World's Largest Wave Was 62.3-Foot Surge in Atlantic: Scientists

Gnarly! 6-Story Wave Is Biggest Ever Recorded

Environment
Energy Dept. Refuses to Provide Climate Policy Names to Trump Team

Energy Dept. Won't ID Climate Policy Workers to Trump Team

Politics News
Trump Taps Montana Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke as Interior Secretary Trump Taps Montana Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke as Interior Secretary Trump Taps Montana Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke as Interior Secretary Trump Taps Montana Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke as Interior Secretary

Trump Taps Montana Congressman Zinke as Interior Secretary

U.S. news
Pipeline Spills 176,000 Gallons of Oil Into Creek 150 Miles From Dakota Access Protests

Pipeline Spills Oil 150 Miles From Dakota Access Protests

Dakota Pipeline Protests
Climate Change May Force Brits to Replace Fish and Chips With Squid

Why British Fish and Chips May Be Off the Menu

World
The Week in Pictures: Dec. 2 - 9
Gallery

The Week in Pictures: Dec. 2 - 9

Week in Pictures
Eiffel Tower Disappears in Thick Paris Smog
Photo

Eiffel Tower Disappears in Thick Paris Smog

World
advertisement
advertisement