Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
Mach
Tech
Science
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
Inauguration 2017
President Obama: The Legacy
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
College Game Plan
Data Points
Inspiring America
Long Story Short
101
Show Me
Flashback
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Science
Environment
Space
Weird Science
Rodrigo Abd / AP
For Third Year in a Row, Earth Sets Heat Record
Science News
advertisement
Video
Video
Al Gore: '2016 Was Hottest Year in Recorded History'
World
Video
Al Gore: '2016 Was Hottest Year in Recorded History'
World
British Antarctic Survey
30-Mile Antarctic Crack Forces Scientists to Flee
Mach / Science
30-Mile Antarctic Crack Forces Scientists to Flee
Mach / Science
U.S. Declares Bumble Bee Species Endangered for First Time
Environment
Giant Tunnel Highway Will Go Under Stonehenge
World
Video
New 'Skywalker' Gibbon Species Makes Mark Hamill Proud
China
2016 Was Second Hottest Year on Record in U.S.
Environment
Massive Iceberg About to Break Off Antarctica
Environment
GALLERY: Heavy Smog Chokes China
NBC News
advertisement
Get Breaking news updates
Privacy Policy
Follow NBC News Environment
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Top Environment Videos
Video
DONT USE From a Coffee Plantation, a Forest is Born
Environment
Video
Video
Philadelphia Officers Say They’re Prepared for DNC and Any Threats
Environment
Video
See Concert Pianist Play While Floating in Arctic Ocean
Environment
Video
John Kerry in Svalbard to View Effects of Climate Change
World
Video
Lead Found In Portland School Water
U.S. news
Video
Lost Sea Turtle Gets Help From Beachgoers
U.S. news
Featured
photo credit
Spotlight
Sponsored By
photo credit
Spotlight
Sponsored By
More Environment
Hatch Watch: We Have a Crack! See Baby Bald Eagles Emerge
U.S. news
Latinx Activists Ready to Expand, Focus Efforts After Inauguration
Latino
Cheetahs at Risk of Extinction as Habitat Shrinks, Study Finds
World
Sacré Vert! World's First Solar Road Opens in France
Science News
Trump Names Icahn as Special Advisor on Regulation
Politics News
advertisement
advertisement
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
Gallery
Photos
Stunning, Striking and Poignant: See the Top 50 Photos of 2016
Week in Pictures
WU HONG / EPA
Gallery
Photos
Gallery
Heavy Smog Hits North China
World
Gallery
Heavy Smog Hits North China
World
Chinese Schools, Factories Closed in Smog 'Red Alert'
Asia
What Could a Trump Admin Mean for the Environment?
U.S. news
Massive 2013 Oil Spill in North Dakota Still Not Cleaned Up
Dakota Pipeline Protests
Corpus Christi Water Ban Lifted Fully After EPA Testing
U.S. news
Massive 2013 Oil Spill in North Dakota Still Not Cleaned Up
Dakota Pipeline Protests
Corpus Christi Water Ban Lifted Fully After EPA Testing
U.S. news
Gallery
Herding Reindeer a Way of Life in Remote Arctic
Photo
Was There Smoke Over This Lake? Steam Fog Explained
NBC Chicago
Calif. Will Launch 'Own Damn Satellites,' Gov. Tells Trump
U.S. news
Video
Why Is it So Darn Cold?
Weather
MARK RALSTON / AFP-Getty Images file
Polls Show Most Latinos Back Strong Environmental Policies
Latino
Gnarly! 6-Story Wave Is Biggest Ever Recorded
Environment
Energy Dept. Won't ID Climate Policy Workers to Trump Team
Politics News
Trump Taps Montana Congressman Zinke as Interior Secretary
U.S. news
Pipeline Spills Oil 150 Miles From Dakota Access Protests
Dakota Pipeline Protests
advertisement
advertisement
Diana Miller / Getty Images/Cultura Exclusive
Why British Fish and Chips May Be Off the Menu
World
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Gallery
Photos
Gallery
The Week in Pictures: Dec. 2 - 9
Week in Pictures
Gallery
The Week in Pictures: Dec. 2 - 9
Week in Pictures
Photo
Eiffel Tower Disappears in Thick Paris Smog
World
Trump Picks GOP Oil Industry Ally Scott Pruitt to Lead EPA
U.S. news
The Surprising Reason Behind the Boom in Mosquitoes
Zika Virus Outbreak
Opinion: Young Latinos See Unity, Hope in Standing Rock Protests
Latino
The Surprising Reason Behind the Boom in Mosquitoes
Zika Virus Outbreak
Opinion: Young Latinos See Unity, Hope in Standing Rock Protests
Latino
Cruel Winter Could Be Another Blow to Pipeline Protesters' Hopes
Dakota Pipeline Protests
Get Ready for More Extreme Storms. A Lot More
Environment
Video
Wildfire Destruction Revealed From Above
U.S. news
Respect Science, Researchers Say in Warning Shot to Trump
Health news
Video
Inside the Fight to Save Florida's Key Deer From Extinction
Environment
Video
Stream of Mud and Rubble Sweeps Italian Village
Europe
Will Trump Unplug the Electric Vehicle Market?
Autos
Video
Tidal Wave of Foam Sweeps Through California CIty
U.S. news
Feds: Zoo Barrier Failed to Meet Standards in Harambe Incident
U.S. news
advertisement
advertisement