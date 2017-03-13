Yes, you heard that right. There's a new submarine named "Boaty McBoatface."

If you missed the story the first time around, here's how it goes: The Natural Environment Research Council, a British government agency, asked the public for help in naming a ship to replace the marine research vessel RRS James Clark Ross. You guessed it: Boaty McBoatface was the winner of the contest.

The Science Ministry went against the public and named their new ship after the naturalist David Attenborough.

To the joy of the public, this year British officials approved of the name Boaty McBoatface for the remote-operated submarine, which will accompany the RSS Sir David Attenborough in collecting data and samples. Boaty will begin on its first voyage Friday through the icy waters of the Antarctica en route to the Southern Ocean.

let us take a moment to appreciate that Boaty McBoatface is starting its first Antarctic expedition today pic.twitter.com/fCSgWfK5Gv — rachel binx (@rachelbinx) March 13, 2017