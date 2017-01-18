Last year was the hottest year ever recorded, marking the third year in a row that average global temperatures hit record-setting levels, NASA and NOAA said Wednesday.

"We don't expect record years every year, but the ongoing long-term warming trend is clear," NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies Director Gavin Schmidt said in a statement.

The average temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 58.69 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.69 degrees above the 20th century average, NOAA said Wednesday morning.

NASA and NOAA, which separately analyze global temperature data, have both found that global temperatures surpassed records for the past three years. Schmidt described the trend as remarkable.

The planet's average temperature has risen about 2.0 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1.1 degrees Celsius, since the late 19th century, a change "driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere," NASA said.

The announcement comes on the same day as Senate confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt.

As attorney general, Pruitt fought hard against environmental regulations imposed by the EPA and even sued the very agency he has been asked to lead. Those actions, and his ties to the fossil fuel industry, have environmental activists and some scientists sounding the alarm.

Before last year, NOAA said 2015 was the warmest year on record, after surpassing the previous record for warmth set in 2014.

Most of the Earth's warming has occurred in the past 35 years NASA said, and 16 of the last 17 warmest years have taken place since the year 2001, NASA said.

Last week, NOAA declared that 2016 was the second warmest year on record for the continental United States in 122 years of record keeping. Earlier this month, NOAA said that extreme weather disasters caused 138 deaths and at least $46 billion in damages across the nation.

NOAA said 2016's warmth took off with a boost from El Niño, with the planet setting monthly heat records from January to August.