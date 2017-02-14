Feedback
Top Breeds Compete at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

More than 2,800 dogs in 200 breeds were competing for the top prize in the show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

12 Photos

1.

Cullen, a Springer Spaniel from Charleston, South Carolina stands on a grooming table before competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 13, 2017.

Over 2,800 dogs in 200 breeds were competing for the top prize in the New York City show, the second-oldest sporting event in the United States behind the Kentucky Derby horse race.

Mike Segar / Reuters
2.

Standard Poodles are judged during a competition.

Dogs from 49 states and 16 foreign countries have entered this year's show, where they are judged on characteristics specific to their breeds.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
3.

A Bichon Frise stands on a grooming table in the benching area.

The final winner will be announced on Tuesday evening after three other finalists are named in the sporting, working and terrier groups. There is no prize money for winning, instead, the payoff can come in breeding rights, so owners frequently are eager to retire their champions.

Mike Segar / Reuters
4.

A Pembroke Welsh Corgi waits to compete.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
5.

Chinese Crested dogs wait to take the floor.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
6. A Standard Poodle is groomed in the benching area by his handler. Mike Segar / Reuters
7.

Chuckie, a one-year-old Pekingese, wins the Toy group competition.

Twenty-six pekingese have now won the category, more than any other breed.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters
8.

Dogs are groomed backstage.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
9.

A Bergamasco with its handler.

Mike Segar / Reuters
10.

Davis, a Basset Hound, waits in the staging area.

Mary Altaffer / AP
11.

A Lhasa Apso competes at the Dog Show.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
12.

A handler kisses a woman as he stands with a Dalmatian before the competition.

Mike Segar / Reuters
