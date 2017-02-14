Top Breeds Compete at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

1.

Cullen, a Springer Spaniel from Charleston, South Carolina stands on a grooming table before competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 13, 2017.

Over 2,800 dogs in 200 breeds were competing for the top prize in the New York City show, the second-oldest sporting event in the United States behind the Kentucky Derby horse race.

Mike Segar / Reuters