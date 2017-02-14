Top Breeds Compete at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Cullen, a Springer Spaniel from Charleston, South Carolina stands on a grooming table before competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 13, 2017.
Over 2,800 dogs in 200 breeds were competing for the top prize in the New York City show, the second-oldest sporting event in the United States behind the Kentucky Derby horse race.
Standard Poodles are judged during a competition.
Dogs from 49 states and 16 foreign countries have entered this year's show, where they are judged on characteristics specific to their breeds.
A Bichon Frise stands on a grooming table in the benching area.
The final winner will be announced on Tuesday evening after three other finalists are named in the sporting, working and terrier groups. There is no prize money for winning, instead, the payoff can come in breeding rights, so owners frequently are eager to retire their champions.
A Pembroke Welsh Corgi waits to compete.
Chinese Crested dogs wait to take the floor.
Chuckie, a one-year-old Pekingese, wins the Toy group competition.
Twenty-six pekingese have now won the category, more than any other breed.
Dogs are groomed backstage.
A Bergamasco with its handler.
Davis, a Basset Hound, waits in the staging area.
A Lhasa Apso competes at the Dog Show.
A handler kisses a woman as he stands with a Dalmatian before the competition.