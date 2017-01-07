2017 Dakar Rally Drivers Race Through South America

Pierre Renet of France rides his Husqvarna from San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina to Tupiza, Bolivia during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally on Jan. 5, 2017.
The race started in Paraguay and will pass through Bolivia and end in Argentina, from January 2nd to the 14th.
Driver Mikko Hirvonen, of Finland, and co-driver Michel Perin, of France, race their Mini across the desert between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina and Tupiza, Bolivia, on Jan. 5.
Started by French motorcylist Thierry Sabine, the first rally of 182 vehicles left Paris on Dec. 26, 1978 on a 6,000-mile journey to Dakar, Senegal. The race has been in South America since security concerns forced the cancellation of the 2008 rally.
Sylvio Barros of Brazil and Mini X_Raid drives with co-driver Rafael Capoani of Italy in their ALL 4 Racing Mini in the Classe : T1.2 : 4x4 Tout-Terrain Modifies Diesel between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina and Tupiza, Bolivia, on Jan. 5.
Ricky Brabec, from the U.S., races his Honda motorbike during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between San Miguel de Tucuman and San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina, on Jan. 4.
Peugeot's pilot Sebastien Loeb and co-pilot Daniel Elena, both from France, compete during the first stage of the rally, between Asuncion and Resistencia, in Argentina, Jan. 2.
Started by French motorcylist Thierry Sabine, the first rally of 182 vehicles left Paris on Dec. 26, 1978 on a 6,000-mile journey to Dakar, Senegal.
Emanuel Gyenes of Romania rides his KTM during the first stage of the rally, on Jan. 2.
People watch as competitors pass by, on Jan. 2.
Goncalo Reis of Portugal and KTM Portugal rides a 450 KTM Rally Raid KTM bike in the Classe 2.2 : Marathon, on Jan. 3.
Giniel de Villiers of South Africa drives his Toyota with his copilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz, during the first stage of the Dakar Rally, on Jan. 2.
Xavier Pons of Spain and Ford South Racing drives with co-driver Ruben Garcia of Argentina in the Ranger Ford car in the Classe : T1.1 : 4x4 Tout-Terrain Modifies Essence during the first stage in Paraguay, on Jan. 2.
Sam Sunderland of Great Britain throws water on his face after riding his KTM, on Jan. 3.
Chilean biker Pablo Quintanilla powers his Husqvarna during the second stage, on Jan. 3.
Driver Tom Coronel, during the second stage of the rally, on Jan. 3.
Children observe as Facundo Ardusso of Argentina drives his Renault with his copilot Gerardo Scicolone, on Jan. 2.
A biker competes during the second stage, on Jan. 3.
Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives his Toyota with his copilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz of Germany, on Jan 2.
Armand Monleon of Spain rides his KTM, on Jan 3.