2017 Dakar Rally Drivers Race Through South America

Cars, trucks, quads and motorbikes in the off-road endurance race scramble over rugged terrain in three South American countries.

19 Photos

1.

Pierre Renet of France rides his Husqvarna from San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina to Tupiza, Bolivia during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally on Jan. 5, 2017.

The race started in Paraguay and will pass through Bolivia and end in Argentina, from January 2nd to the 14th.

RICARDO MORAES / Reuters
2.

Driver Mikko Hirvonen, of Finland, and co-driver Michel Perin, of France, race their Mini across the desert between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina and Tupiza, Bolivia, on Jan. 5.

Started by French motorcylist Thierry Sabine, the first rally of 182 vehicles left Paris on Dec. 26, 1978 on a 6,000-mile journey to Dakar, Senegal. The race has been in South America since security concerns forced the cancellation of the 2008 rally.

Martin Mejia / AP
3.

Sylvio Barros of Brazil and Mini X_Raid drives with co-driver Rafael Capoani of Italy in their ALL 4 Racing Mini in the Classe : T1.2 : 4x4 Tout-Terrain Modifies Diesel between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina and Tupiza, Bolivia, on Jan. 5.

Dan Istitene / Getty Images
4.

Ricky Brabec, from the U.S., races his Honda motorbike during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between San Miguel de Tucuman and San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina, on Jan. 4.

Martin Mejia / AP
5.

Peugeot's pilot Sebastien Loeb and co-pilot Daniel Elena, both from France, compete during the first stage of the rally, between Asuncion and Resistencia, in Argentina, Jan. 2.

Started by French motorcylist Thierry Sabine, the first rally of 182 vehicles left Paris on Dec. 26, 1978 on a 6,000-mile journey to Dakar, Senegal.

FRANCK FIFE / AFP - Getty Images
6.

Emanuel Gyenes of Romania rides his KTM during the first stage of the rally, on Jan. 2.

RICARDO MORAES / Reuters
7. Argentine Daniel Domaszewski powers his Honda quad during the first stage of the rally, on Jan. 2. FRANCK FIFE / AFP - Getty Images
8. Cyril Despres of France and Peugeot Total drives with co-driver David Castera of France in the 3008 DKR Peugeot car in the Classe : T1.4 2 Roues Motrices during the second stage the rally, between Resistencia and San Miguel de Tucuman in Argentina, on Jan. 3. Dan Istitene / Getty Images
9.

People watch as competitors pass by, on Jan. 2.

FRANCK FIFE / AFP - Getty Images
10.

Goncalo Reis of Portugal and KTM Portugal rides a 450 KTM Rally Raid KTM bike in the Classe 2.2 : Marathon, on Jan. 3.

Dan Istitene / Getty Images
11.

Giniel de Villiers of South Africa drives his Toyota with his copilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz, during the first stage of the Dakar Rally, on Jan. 2.

RICARDO MORAES / Reuters
12.

Xavier Pons of Spain and Ford South Racing drives with co-driver Ruben Garcia of Argentina in the Ranger Ford car in the Classe : T1.1 : 4x4 Tout-Terrain Modifies Essence during the first stage in Paraguay, on Jan. 2.

Dan Istitene / Getty Images
13.

Sam Sunderland of Great Britain throws water on his face after riding his KTM, on Jan. 3.

RICARDO MORAES / Reuters
14.

Chilean biker Pablo Quintanilla powers his Husqvarna during the second stage, on Jan. 3.

FRANCK FIFE / AFP - Getty Images
15.

Driver Tom Coronel, during the second stage of the rally, on Jan. 3.

DAVID FERNANDEZ / EPA
16.

Children observe as Facundo Ardusso of Argentina drives his Renault with his copilot Gerardo Scicolone, on Jan. 2.

RICARDO MORAES / Reuters
17.

A biker competes during the second stage, on Jan. 3.

FRANCK FIFE / AFP - Getty Images
18.

Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives his Toyota with his copilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz of Germany, on Jan 2.

JORGE ADORNO / Reuters
19.

Armand Monleon of Spain rides his KTM, on Jan 3.

The Week in Pictures: Dec. 30 - Jan. 6

RICARDO MORAES / Reuters
