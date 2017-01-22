After the Pomp of Inauguration: Trump’s First Weekend

1. U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to a Saturday morning church service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, Jan. 21, 2017. Carlos Barria / Reuters

2. President Trump watches acolytes carrying candles as they pass while he is accompanied by Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R), during a prayer service the morning after his inauguration. Carlos Barria / Reuters

3. Protesters march down Pennsylvania avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Jan. 21, in Washington, DC. While Trump was attending church service, the Women's March got underway, and not just in Washington. Three million people took to the streets all around the world-- from New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, to Amsterdam, Mumbai and Dublin-- in what became a record breaking protest. Related: Three Million March Worldwide in Record-Setting Protest Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

4. Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia, Jan. 21. Carlos Barria / Reuters

5. Trump leaves the CIA headquarters accompanied by National security adviser General Michael Flynn (2nd L) after delivering remarks. Carlos Barria / Reuters

6. President Trump and Vice President Pence arrive to a swearing in of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 22. Andrew Harrer / Pool/Getty Images

7. Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon attend the White House senior staff swearing in. Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images

8. President Trump holds up a letter left for him by former President Barack Obama as he speaks at the swearing in ceremony. Andrew Harnik / AP

9. The White House senior staff is sworn in. Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images

10. Trump speaks during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on Jan. 22. Trump today mocked protesters who gathered for large demonstrations across the U.S. and the world on Saturday to signal discontent with his leadership, but later offered a more conciliatory tone, saying he recognized such marches as a "hallmark of our democracy." Andrew Harrer / Pool/Getty Images

11. Vice President Pence shakes hands with FBI Director James Comey, watched by Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy and President Trump during the reception for law enforcement officers. Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images