1.
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after a lone shooter opened fire inside the terminal on Jan. 6.
After running out of ammunition, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, threw his weapon down and lay spread-eagle on the ground, authorities and witnesses said. The motive is still under investigation.
Lynne Sladky / AP
2.
People run on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.
Wilfredo Lee / AP
3.
A man is helped after an airport shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.
Mike Starobinsky / Maxwillsolutions via Reuters
4.
A law enforcement officer evacuates a civilian from an area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.
Wilfredo Lee / AP
5.
People take cover at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman opened fire on Jan. 6.
Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post via Zuma
6.
Law enforcement officials head to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.
Alan Diaz / AP
7.
An injured woman is loaded into an emergency vehicle at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a gunman opened fire inside a terminal of the airport on Jan. 6.
David Santiago / El Nuevo Herald via AP
8.
People take cover outside Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on Jan. 6.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
9.
Passengers run on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.
David Santiago / AP
10.
A young woman runs behind a police officer as they seek cover outside of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport on Jan. 6.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
11.
People take cover outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.
Wilfredo Lee / AP
12.
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport on Jan. 6.
Wilfredo Lee / AP
13.
Law enforcement personnel shield civilians outside a garage area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.
David Santiago / AP
14.
Passengers wait on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.
David Santiago / El Nuevo Herald via AP
15.
A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency vehicle and taken into Broward Health Trauma Center on Jan. 6.
Taimy Alvarez / Sun-Sentinel via Zuma
16.
People hide near a pole at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.
Julie Brown / AP
17.
People wait at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on Jan. 6.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
18.
Firemen and ambulances wait outside the Fort Lauderdale airport on Jan. 6.
Giorgio Viera / EPA
19.
People seeking cover walk towards police with their arms raised outside of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on Jan. 6.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images