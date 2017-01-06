1.

People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after a lone shooter opened fire inside the terminal on Jan. 6.

After running out of ammunition, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, threw his weapon down and lay spread-eagle on the ground, authorities and witnesses said. The motive is still under investigation.

Lynne Sladky / AP