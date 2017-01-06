Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
News
gallery

Airline Passengers Panic as Gunman Opens Fire in Fort Lauderdale

A passenger with a gun in his checked luggage opened fire in baggage claim at the Fort Lauderdale airport, killing 5 people and wounding 8.

19 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1.

People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after a lone shooter opened fire inside the terminal on Jan. 6.

After running out of ammunition, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, threw his weapon down and lay spread-eagle on the ground, authorities and witnesses said. The motive is still under investigation.

Lynne Sladky / AP
2. People run on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. Wilfredo Lee / AP
3. A man is helped after an airport shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. Mike Starobinsky / Maxwillsolutions via Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
4. A law enforcement officer evacuates a civilian from an area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. Wilfredo Lee / AP
5. People take cover at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport after a gunman opened fire on Jan. 6. Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post via Zuma
6. Law enforcement officials head to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. Alan Diaz / AP
advertisement
advertisement
7. An injured woman is loaded into an emergency vehicle at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a gunman opened fire inside a terminal of the airport on Jan. 6. David Santiago / El Nuevo Herald via AP
8. People take cover outside Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on Jan. 6. Joe Raedle / Getty Images
9. Passengers run on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. David Santiago / AP
advertisement
advertisement
10. A young woman runs behind a police officer as they seek cover outside of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport on Jan. 6. Joe Raedle / Getty Images
11. People take cover outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. Wilfredo Lee / AP
12. People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport on Jan. 6. Wilfredo Lee / AP
advertisement
advertisement
13. Law enforcement personnel shield civilians outside a garage area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. David Santiago / AP
14. Passengers wait on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. David Santiago / El Nuevo Herald via AP
15. A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency vehicle and taken into Broward Health Trauma Center on Jan. 6. Taimy Alvarez / Sun-Sentinel via Zuma
16. People hide near a pole at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. Julie Brown / AP
17. People wait at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on Jan. 6. Joe Raedle / Getty Images
18. Firemen and ambulances wait outside the Fort Lauderdale airport on Jan. 6. Giorgio Viera / EPA
19. People seeking cover walk towards police with their arms raised outside of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on Jan. 6. Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Topics U.S. news, U.S. news, National Security, Photo, Veterans
First Published
Next Story South Prepares for Snow as 73 Million Nationwide Face Brutal Weather