Armed Forces Bid Farewell to President Obama

During an Armed Forces farewell ceremony for Obama, Defense Secretary Carter presented him with the Medal of Distinguished Public Service.

1. President Barack Obama inspects US troops during an Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review at Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Arlington, Virginia on Jan. 4, 2017. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
2. President Barack Obama attends the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony for Obama at Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia on Jan. 4, 2017. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
3. President Barack Obama speaks during the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony for Obama at Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia on Jan. 4, 2017. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
4. A member of the US Army Honor Guard lays on the floor after passing out during an Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review for President Barack Obama at Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Arlington, Virginia on Jan.4, 2017. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
5.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter pins the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service on President Barack Obama during an Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review for the president on Jan. 4, 2017, at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.

Alex Brandon / AP
6. President Barack Obama and Secretary of Defense Ash Carter participate in an Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Tribute in his honor at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia on Jan. 4, 2017. Shawn Thew / EPA
7. President Barack Obama attends a military full honor review farewell ceremony given in his honor, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford at Joint Base Myer-Henderson on Jan. 4, 2017. Carlos Barria / Reuters
