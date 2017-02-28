Strange and Beautiful Carnival Scenes From Around the World

15.

Spain

A reveler, dressed as "Diablos de Luzon," or Luzon's Devils, is covered in oil and soot and carries bull horns on his head in Luzon on Feb. 25. Preserved records from the 14th century document Luzon's carnival, but the real origin of the tradition could be much older. Carnival festivals are celebrated in their own way around hundreds of villages in Spain.

Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP