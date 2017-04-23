Around the World, Cities Swell With Celebrations for Science

1.

People carry a March for Science banner and signs as they pass the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during the March For Science in Washington, DC, April 22, 2017.

Organizers of the march sought to call attention to climate change and President Trump's budget cuts to organizations that aid scientific research.The DC march was one of dozens around the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people in more than 400 locations across the globe also took part in the March for Science to recognize scientific progress, raise awareness of scientific discovery, and defend scientific integrity.

Sait Serkan Gurbuz / AP