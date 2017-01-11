Feedback
Back-to-Back Storms Pound Northern California

Powerful storms drenched Northern California, swelling rivers and prompting evacuations over flood fears.

9 Photos

1.

Cars drive on a flooded street on Jan. 10 in Guerneville, California.

A new round of storms are bringing heavy rains and flooding to Northern California just days after rain and snow storms pounded the region bringing much needed water to drought-stricken California.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
2.

Pedestrians carry umbrellas as they cross an intersection in San Francisco on Jan. 10.

Days of storms have brought the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada, flooding homes, roads and vineyards.

Jeff Chiu / AP
3.

Elizabeth Hamilton, a resident of Sycamore Court Apartments, keeps an eye on floodwaters as she and another resident ask others if they need a lift out of the floodwaters in Guerneville, California, on Jan. 10.

Kent Porter / The Press Democrat via AP
4. Chris Lowe, a Yosemite National Park fire engineer, tosses a log into the Merced River at the Valley View parking area on Jan. 9. The river crested overnight, leaving debris along roads and parking areas. Tracy Barbutes / Zuma Press
5. Cesar Belvasco carries his belongings through floodwaters after his home was flooded by the overflowing Petaluma River in Petaluma, California, on Jan. 8. Stephen Lam / Reuters
6. Floodwaters cover a vineyard in the Russian River Valley in Windsor, California, on Jan. 10. Eric Risberg / AP
7.

A worker from the Department of Water Resources opens one of the flood gates of the Sacramento Weir on Jan. 10 in West Sacramento, California.

State officials opened the gates for the first time in more than a decade.

Rich Pedroncelli / AP
8. Andrea Castillo watches water flow down the Merced River at the Pohono Bridge in Yosemite National Park on Jan. 8. Gary Kazanjian / AP
9.

Fire department members head out on a rescue mission down flooded Wohler Road on Jan. 9 in Forestville, California.

Eric Risberg / AP
Topics Photo, U.S. news, Weather
First Published
